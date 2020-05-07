News

Celebrities who ACED the #PillowChallenge

A lot of celebrities have taken up this challenge and today, we list them down for you to browse through them...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2020 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: The lockdown period has people on the internet making fun TikTok videos, going live, exploring their creative streak and letting the world know among many other things.

We've already had the #icebucketchallenge, #Kikichallenge, #plnkchallenge and the recent one being #dalgonacoffeechallenge. Well, now the recent one to join the list is the #pillowchallenge. How do you do the pillow challenge? 

Well, just grab a huge pillow, put on a designer belt to tuck it in tightly. Pose for a weird expression and go click click!

A lot of celebrities have taken up this challenge and today, we list them down for you to browse through them...  

Payal Rajput

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Payal Rajput (@rajputpaayal) on

Neha Kakar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Debina Bonerjee

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

Scarlet M Rose

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Scarlett Rose  (@scarlettmrose) on

Bhavini Purohit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhavini Purohit (@purohitbhavini) on

Meenu Panchal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MEENU PANCHAL (@itsmepanchal09) on

How likely are you to take up the pillow challenge?

Tags Payal Rajput Neha Kakar Debina Bonerjee Scarlet M Rose Bhavini Purohit Meenu Panchal Pillow Challenge TellyChakkar

