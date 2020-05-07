Celebrities who ACED the #PillowChallenge

MUMBAI: The lockdown period has people on the internet making fun TikTok videos, going live, exploring their creative streak and letting the world know among many other things.

We've already had the #icebucketchallenge, #Kikichallenge, #plnkchallenge and the recent one being #dalgonacoffeechallenge. Well, now the recent one to join the list is the #pillowchallenge. How do you do the pillow challenge?

Well, just grab a huge pillow, put on a designer belt to tuck it in tightly. Pose for a weird expression and go click click!

A lot of celebrities have taken up this challenge and today, we list them down for you to browse through them...

Payal Rajput

Neha Kakar

Debina Bonerjee

Scarlet M Rose

Bhavini Purohit

Meenu Panchal

How likely are you to take up the pillow challenge?