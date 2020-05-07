Celebrities who ACED the #PillowChallenge

A lot of celebrities have taken up this challenge and today, we list them down for you to browse through them...
MUMBAI: The lockdown period has people on the internet making fun TikTok videos, going live, exploring their creative streak and letting the world know among many other things.
We've already had the #icebucketchallenge, #Kikichallenge, #plnkchallenge and the recent one being #dalgonacoffeechallenge. Well, now the recent one to join the list is the #pillowchallenge. How do you do the pillow challenge?
Well, just grab a huge pillow, put on a designer belt to tuck it in tightly. Pose for a weird expression and go click click!
A lot of celebrities have taken up this challenge and today, we list them down for you to browse through them...
Payal Rajput
Neha Kakar
Debina Bonerjee
Scarlet M Rose
Bhavini Purohit
Meenu Panchal
How likely are you to take up the pillow challenge?