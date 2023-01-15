Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna reveals his food secret: 'I eat like a puppy'

MUMBAI : Celebrity chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, who's now a judge on the reality show, 'MasterChef India', shared his fitness secret and what all he includes in diet for his physical and mental well-being.

He said: "I am extremely diet conscious. As I live in New York, I do everything on my own, especially cooking. I plan my meals in advance for the whole week. I eat like a puppy. I eat the same food for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

Appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with his fellow judges Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora, he revealed all that he loves to eat the entire day.

"In the morning I eat oats with almond milk and cold coffee. But if I am in Amritsar, then I usually end up eating paranthas as my mother starts emotionally blackmailing me. For lunch, I eat roasted vegetables with less carbs and I often eat dinner early. I try my best to finish it before 9 pm as I believe that we should maintain a gap of three hours between dinner and going to sleep."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Source Ians