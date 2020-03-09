THIS celebrity paid a SURPRISE VISIT to Bhide and Madhavi on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now.

Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with conveying a good message for society has set an example on Indian Television.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have graced the show to promote their movie. And any guesses who is the latest actor to visit the sets of Taarak Mehta?

Well, it is the beautiful Radhika Madan who is creating waves in Bollywood. She got critical acclaim for her previous two films - Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha, a tale about two warring sisters in a

village, and Vasan Bala-- directed action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Radhika will soon be seen in Angrezi Medium which is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Radhika essays the role of Irrfan’s daughter in the film. We hear that Radhika visited the sets of Taarak Mehta to promote her film. She will be seen inviting Bhide and Madhavi to watch her film Angrezi Medium. Later, when Tapu Sena also gets to know about it they accompany Bhide and Madhavi to watch the film.

Angrezi Medium to release on 13 March 2020.