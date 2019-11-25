News

Celebs congratulate Rohan Bopanna as he celebrates wedding anniversary

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2019 07:48 PM

MUMBAI: Time to congratulate tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his wife and psychologist Supriya Annaiah as they are celebrating their wedding anniversary. 

The two, who tied the knot in 2012, are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. 

Rohan took to social media and shared a stunning picture with his wife. He captioned his post as, “Wishing you a Happy 7th Anniversary wife & mom from Tridha & me  Thank you for your all your support & your unconditional love. @supriya.perspective #weddinganniversary #marriage #7yrs.” 

Along with fans, tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, who is married to Bollywood actress Lara Dutta, and actress Nidhi Subbaiah, who acted in Hindi films like Oh My God and Ajab Gazabb Love, poured in love in the form of comments. 

Check out Rohan Bopanna’s post right here: 

  TellyChakkar wishes Rohan and Supriya a very happy wedding anniversary!
