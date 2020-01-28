Celebs love how Sakshi made her hubby Dhoni blush; watch the cute video

MUMBAI: They are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They never fail to give us major couple goals. Well, we are talking about none other than cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

Speaking about Sakshi, she is quite active on social media and often shares delightful posts on her Instagram handle. She has yet again shared a post that will certainly bring a smile on your face.

Well, Sakshi has shared an adorable video of her hubby and she captioned it as, “#sweetieoftheday.” Now, what goes on in the video is something you must not miss. All we can say is her antics made Dhoni blush and not just us even celebrities like Sania Mirza, Sagarika Ghatge, Sophie Choudry, Hazel Keech and Jassie Gill loved the video.

Take a look below.