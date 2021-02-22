Celebs who recently underwent child delivery

MUMBAI: Despite being a tough year for all of us, 2020 couldn't hinder our personal celebrations. Even for Bollywood and the Hindi entertainment industry, many popular TV stars and Bollywood celebrities had announced their pregnancy last year amid the pandemic's lockdown phase.

Owing to this, the entertainment industry's all set to expect a baby-boom this year with many deliveries being underway lately. Let us take a look at the recent star-deliveries:

1. Hardik Pandiya-Natasha Stovonic

The cricket and showbiz duo were blessed with their first child and baby boy on 30th July 2020, amid the ongoing phase of lockdown back then. Hardik posted the pic of his son's fragile fingers on his IG wall.

2. Amrita Rao-VJ Anmol:

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their first child and son on 1st November 2021. A while later, the couple broke the news that they have opted to name their son 'Veer', by posting a pic of their son's tiny palm.

3. Karanvir Bohra-Teejay Sindhu

The telly duo, who were already parenting their twin daughters have been blessed with their third daughter on 21st December 2020 in Canada. Karanvir referred to his daughters as the '3 Angels'. Last week itself, their newborn daughter's name was disclosed as 'Gia Vanessa Snow' through Teejay's latest monochromatic IG post, which also revealed the baby's face while Karanvir's spotted kissing the baby's forehead.

4. Manoj Tiwari-Surabhi Tiwari:

Famous Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari embarked upon parenthood along with second wife Surabhi as the couple welcomed their baby daughter on 30th December 2020. A few days later, Manoj disclosed before the media that he has named his baby girl 'Saanvika' on elder daughter Rhiti's suggestion.

5. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma:

Virushka (as the couple is known by their fanbase) conceived their baby girl on the blazing Monday of 11th January 2021. Their daughter has been named 'Vamika', which the actress had announced the same through her IG post.

6. Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag

On the very same day, sports duo - ace Indian wrestler and politician Babita Phogat and wrestler-hubby Vivek Suhag welcomed their baby boy. In the pics tweeted by Babita, the mother-son duo was spotted in blue.

7. Kapil Sharma-Ginni Charath

The comedy king of the Hindi showbiz industry and wife Ginni embraced parenthood for the second time on 1st February 2021 with their baby boy. Their elder daughter Anayra Sharma is now 1.5 y/o. Unfortunately, the couple hasn't provided any pictorial post or picture of their newborn son anywhere on the media yet.

8. Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh

This telly duo conceived a baby boy on 3rd February 2021. They initially revealed their child's tiny palm on IG feed that's tightly gripping on mommy's Jankee's finger while daddy's hands are giving a gentle rub. However, in another post, the duo revealed that they named their boy 'Sufi'.

9. Anita Hassanandini-Rohit Reddy

The duo also got blessed with a baby boy on 9th February 2021. They revealed their son 'Aaravv's' name and first pics through an explosive video on Instagram.

10. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Lastly, the much-awaited delivery news of Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's second child hit the headlines yesterday as the Bolly duo welcomed their second son. They are already the proud parents of their elder son and pap-king Taimur Ali Khan (Timmy). However, being the latest incident, no pics of the same are available anywhere on media at the moment. However, reportedly grandpa Randhir Kapoor claims that the newborn boy looks similar to his elder brother Taimur.

