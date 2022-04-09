Celesti Bairagey shoots in water at zero degree, her lips turn blue

MUMBAI : 'Rajjo' actress Celesti Bairagey is putting all her efforts to do justice to her role and recently, she had to shoot for a water sequence in extremely cold conditions - at zero degree celsius - that made her lips turn blue.

She shared: "We were shooting our outdoor sequence in Manali, Kullu and Rohtang pass. I had to run barefoot with a tyre tied around my waist with two baskets of fish attached to it."

The fictional drama highlights the story of a girl Rajjo (played by Celesti Bairagey), who lost her mother in Uttarakhand flood and is ready to face all the ups and downs in life to become an athlete.

She added: "There were rain sequences where we had to use water from the river which was flowing straight from the glacier and worst case was in Sissu, a small town in the Lahaul valley of Himachal Pradesh where it was zero degrees and snowfall started a few Kilometers away from us. It was drizzling as well and an entire scene had to be shot there, with the storm fan on".

"My lips started turning blue and everyone had to wait for about an hour before they could continue shooting with Gungun (Uprari) ma'am and me so that we get back into a better situation," she concluded.

'Rajjo' airs on Star Plus.

SOURCE IANS