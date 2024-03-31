Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa fame Swati Sharma shares her fitness regimen; Says ‘Regular workouts play a crucial role in keeping me strong and energized’

MUMBAI: The well-known actress Swati Sharma, who plays Aashi in the hit drama ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ on Shemaroo Umang, talked about how she manages her health despite her busy filming schedule.

Swati shares her opinions on fitness and stresses how important it is to her. She states, "Fitness has been a priority for me for a long time. As an actor, maintaining my physique is crucial not just for appearance but also for endurance during long working hours. Since I am currently shooting for the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa,' I have a very busy schedule. Regular workouts play a crucial role in keeping me strong and energized."

Sharing details of her fitness regimen, Swati shared, "My approach to fitness is simple yet effective. It involves regular workouts and consuming adequate protein. Maintaining a balanced diet, consisting mainly of homemade food, complements my workout routine. Hydration is also key, so I make sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep my energy levels up."

At an important moment in the plot of ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa,’ Siddharth (Bharat Ahlawat) reveals his love to Aashi, putting her in a difficult situation.

Credit- Filmibeat