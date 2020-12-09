Chahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra are excited for their upcoming show Durga on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: Star Bharat with its promise to keep viewers hooked to their screens with new and brilliant content is all set to introduce a beautiful story with their upcoming show ‘Durga’. The show is a story of an ardent devotee and believer of Mata Rani who believes that the goddess has chosen her to protect the male protagonist (Dev) from evil forces. The show houses the most popular genre family drama with right amount of drama quotient in it.

The show is yet another offering of the brilliant and prolific producer Rashmi Sharma who is known for her story telling is back with yet another family drama offering. A simple story of an ardent devotee of Mata Rani who protects Dev from all the evil forces as she believes the goddess has chosen her for this task. For a beautiful story like Durgas’ the makers have chosen two prominent faces from the television industry.

The makers are leaving no stones unturned they have roped in gorgeous and talented Chahat Pandey to portray the titular role of Durga and brilliant and vibrant actor Avinash Mishra who will portray the role of Dev. Chahat has essayed a few notable roles in the TV Industry and has made a place in the hearts of the audience. Avinash has always been a known face who will be seen essaying a different role like Devs’.

When spoken to gorgeous actor Chahat, she said, “I am excited to be on board with Star Bharat channel and Rashmi Sharma Productions. The story of Durga’s undying faith in the goddess and how she gives her inner strength to fight against evils and go against all odds to protect Dev (Avinash) is in itself a beautiful story. I want audience to join us on the journey of Durga and Dev and shower us with their blessings. I can’t wait for the audience to fall in love with the story and explores the untold facets of faith and devotion.”

When spoken to talented actor Avinash, he shared, “I wanted to do something that pushes me forward as an artist. Portraying the role of Dev in the show ‘Durga’ is just the role I have been waiting for. I am grateful for Star Bharat and Rashmi Sharma Productions for trusting me with such a pivotal role. I will be essaying an interesting in the show and I would love if audience will enjoy this side of me as an actor.”