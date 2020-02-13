News

Chahat Pandey injured on the sets of Mere Sai

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2020 01:21 PM

MUMBAI: Chahat Pandey is much appreciated by the audience for her performance in  Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi. The actress was injured during the shoot an episode.

For the shoot, artistes were supposed to be barefoot and there was a sequence where few pieces of glass were lying on the floor. Unknowingly, Chahat walked on them and hurt herself in the right foot. She was immediately given first-aid by the makers and even taken to the nearest hospital.

'It was for the first time that I was shooting barefoot for my character. It took me a couple of days to get used to it. During the break, when I went to feed the dogs onset, there was a piece of glass that pierced through my skin and I got hurt. With immediate treatment, I was able to get back to the set and complete the shot on the same day,' she said.

Credits: TOI

Tags Chahat Pandey injured Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi TellyChakkar

