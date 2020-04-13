Chahatt Khanna breaks silence on #QuarantineLove with Mika Singh; read details

MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna is a popular television actress. She has been part of many serials. She was last seen in Qubool Hai on TV.

The pretty actress, who has also acted in the film Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam, is presently in news for sharing pictures with Bollywood and Punjabi singer Mika Singh. The actress has shared several romantic snaps with the singer using the hashtag #QuarantineLove, and in one of her posts even mentioned how she is glad they both found each other. Mika’s Instagram story revealed she was making paani puri for him. Ever since fans have been confused; does this mean the two are in a relationship?

Her pictures with Mika Singh received a mixed reaction from her followers. While some were happy for the two, many even slammed their relationship. Now, Chahatt has opened up about the #QuarantineLove posts, and while speaking to Bollywood Spy, she said, “Logon ne mera dimaag kha liya hai, literally. People are like, ‘Do not date him! Humara dil tod diya !’” Apart from this, she mentioned there were also some followers who thought they looked good together. While the pictures do suggest that they are in a relationship, that isn’t the case. They are filming a song together and it is titled Quarantine Love, and the song will be out soon.

Further elaborating about it, Chahatt said, “Humne ghar me hi shoot kiya hai, we are next-door neighbours. I just hopped into his house. Hum dono ne mil kar phone pe shoot kiya hai.”

Chahatt further added that people do not know that they are only promoting the song, instead, they think Chahatt is dating Mika. “That’s what the whole promotion plan was, to do something that creates a question in everyone’s minds,” she said. Chahatt further revealed that many people have unfollowed her, thinking she was in a relationship with Mika. “I don’t know why people have problems with him, he is a very nice person. We had good fun while shooting. We shot for two days,” she said.

Credits: Bollywood Spy, SpotboyE.com