Chahatt Khanna celebrates daughter Zoharr's birthday

10 Sep 2019 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna, who is known for the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, recently celebrated her daughter Zoharr's birthday. 

The actress hosted a small get together at home which was attended by a few of her close friends from the industry. She decorated the venue with balloons and DIY decorations, placing a slide for her little munchkin to enjoy her special day. Chahatt is blessed with two baby girls named Ammayra and Zoharr. Zoharr is the eldest among the two who turned a year older as she celebrated her birthday. An elated Chahatt looked ecstatic as her baby girl smiled happily. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Amrin Chakkiwala, Ribbu Mehra and Kirtida Mistry were present at the occasion. 

