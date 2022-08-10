Chahatt Khanna opens up about her online tussle with Uorfi Javed

Actress Chahatt Khanna gets candid about her virtual tussle with Uorfi Javed, and her struggle of being a single mother in the entertainment industry.


MUMBAI: Well-known actress Chahatt Khanna of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame has been making the news for her constant virtual disagreements with Uorfi Javed. Uorfi has often brought up Chahatt’s personal life in their arguments, which the actress admitted that it bothered her a lot every time. Not knowing why the social media influencer repeatedly brought up her personal life when she commented on her outfit, Chahatt Khanna said, “I am not here to play victim or single mother card, but want it to be normalised.”

She then said, “Jab kuch aur bolne ke liye nahi hoga toh you will look for things in your personal life only. Kuch toh bolna hai na. I am not the one wearing thongs, walking on the streets for spotting. Yes, my personal life is abrupt, but it is not something I have done deliberately.”

The actor also stated that it is not anybody’s choice to have an abrupt personal life. “I am not getting divorce after divorce because I enjoy it or like it. It is not my choice. But wearing a G-string for spotting is something which you are doing as your choice and something which you enjoy. It is a very different thing.”

Although Khanna tries to avoid letting such comments impact her too much, they still bother her at times. She says, “I remember at that time I had switched off my comments on social media because I was getting trolled so badly. It does bother you because it comes with a lot of negativity.”

The actress further revealed that being working in the entertainment industry while being a single mother is still considered a stigma.

She says, “Finding work as a single mother is tough when people mention that agar yeh situation nahi hota toh things would have been different. Every time it is a challenge to step out and find work. Most of the time you are out down for being your real self. It is the only reason why people hide their marital status several times.”

Khanna further shared her thoughts about how only a select few in the industry are liberated. She concludes saying, “Only 10 percent is liberated, what about the rest of 90 per cent. I don’t want people to take it as my power, stigma or anything but just any other normal thing.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

