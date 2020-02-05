Chahatt Khanna’s Husband Farhan Mirza’s Shocking Allegation: ‘She Is Dating Ribbhu Mehra, Hence Wants An Out Of Court Settlement With Me’

MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna and Farhan Mirza started experiencing trouble i their marital relationship in 2018. Farhan then sought judicial help to know the whereabouts of his wife and children as they had gone missing. Later, Chahatt resurfaced and told a leading daily that she was going through sexual, mental, and financial abuse.

Recently, Farhan made some shocking allegations on the actress in a conversation with SpotboyE.

Claims Farhan, 'Chahatt now wants to settle the legal matter and she is ready to take off all the charges levied against me. You know the reason? It’s Ribbhu Mehra, whom she is dating. In the court proceedings too, Chahatt and her lawyer had raised the topic of opting for an out-of-court settlement. In spite of being legally married to me, she continues doing this, it’s just not right.'

When asked about how he learned about this, he replied, 'See, I know the girl Amrin through whom they (Chahatt and Ribbhu) met. Plus, recently when Chahatt called me to settle the matter out of court, I asked her if this is because she is dating Ribbhu and she accepted it right there.'

However, Ribbhu denied this and said that the two were just friends.

