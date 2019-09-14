News

Chahatt Khanna SPEAKS about her experience with DOMESTIC VIOLENCE!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 06:33 PM

MUMBAI: Domestic Violence is something which people and actors have time and again addressed ojut in the open and that it should be shamed.

Chahatt Khanna who will now soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt starrer, Prassthanam, recently shared with SpotBoyE about an incident she witnessed. A man was trying to push his wife off a balcony while there was a small child who was helplessly just watching it.

Many victims take the stick quietly and don't even inform their friends and relatives about their suffering. Chahatt was one such. She categorically told the media portal that she didn't keep her parents in the loop as she was not an independent woman when her husband turned aggressive on her.

Tags > Chahatt Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, incident she witnessed, domestic violence,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's...

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

past seven days