Chahatt Khanna SPEAKS about her experience with DOMESTIC VIOLENCE!

MUMBAI: Domestic Violence is something which people and actors have time and again addressed ojut in the open and that it should be shamed.

Chahatt Khanna who will now soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt starrer, Prassthanam, recently shared with SpotBoyE about an incident she witnessed. A man was trying to push his wife off a balcony while there was a small child who was helplessly just watching it.



Many victims take the stick quietly and don't even inform their friends and relatives about their suffering. Chahatt was one such. She categorically told the media portal that she didn't keep her parents in the loop as she was not an independent woman when her husband turned aggressive on her.

