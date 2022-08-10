Chahatt Khanna vouches to never apologise to Uorfi Javed, says “Why should I say sorry when I have not done anything wrong?”

Chahatt Khanna finally opened up about her fight with Uorfi Javed and says that she will never apologise to her as she knows that what she spoke was the truth.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 07:00
Chahatt Khanna vouches to never apologise to Uorfi Javed, says “Why should I say sorry when I have not done anything wrong?”

MUMBAI : Chahatt Khanna is a well-known actress who is best known for her roles in serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Qubool Hai.

A few months back, she was grabbing the headlines for her second divorce, when she revealed shocking details of being mistreated in her marriage.

Recently, she made news for her tiff with Uorfi Javed, where she passed comments on her clothing, and the mileage she is gaining for wearing nothing.

The two had a war of words on social media, where the two actresses lashed out at each other, accusing the other with personal comments.

In a recent interview, Chahatt Khanna opened up about her fight with Uorfi, and revealed that she would never apologise to the social media star.

ALSO READ :Revealed! THIS is the reason why Chahatt Khanna took a dig at Uorfi Javed’s outfit, Scroll down to know more

The actress said, “I will never say sorry to her. I meant every word I said, and I wasn’t wrong. I don’t regret whatever I said, as I am a very strong-headed girl and I stand by my words. I never speak bullshit. I know I said the right thing, and I stand by it.”

Chahatt began the brawl by commenting on Uorfi's clothing style, and she went on to ‘mock’ her choice. This created an air of argument between the two ladies.

Then Uorfi didn't spare Chahatt from her befitting reply, and commented quite rudely as she spoke about Chahat's two previous divorces and relationships.

Fans were asking her to apologise, and later she even did so since she didn't wish to continue the fight, but Chahatt has made it clear that she won’t apologise to Uorfi.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : REVEALED: Chahatt Khanna finally opens up about her RELATIONSHIP STATUS with Rohan Gandotra!

 

Uorfi Javed Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Qubool Hai TellyChakkar MTV Splitsvilla Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chiku, Sheesh and Mithu join hands to unite the Pandya family
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara and Abhimanyu notice the changes in their behaviour
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Bhuvan Bam on plans of making Bollywood debut, "I feel when it is suppose to happen it will happen" - Exclusive
MUMBAI :Bhuvan Bam started his journey with comedy videos on YouTube, and his YT channel BB Ki Vines has more than 25...
Exclusive! “Rajveer is terrible with social media, and he does not have Instagram on his phone”, Rajjo, aka Celesti Bairagey talks about Rajveer Singh, fan appreciation, and challenges!
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anu waits for Maya; Pakhi grows fond of the latter
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Are we going to see Emraan Hashmi 2.0 in 2023?
Are we going to see Emraan Hashmi 2.0 in 2023?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! “Rajveer is terrible with social media, and he does not have Instagram on his phone”, Rajjo, aka Celesti Bairagey tal
Exclusive! “Rajveer is terrible with social media, and he does not have Instagram on his phone”, Rajjo, aka Celesti Bairagey talks about Rajveer Singh, fan appreciation, and challenges!
Fahmaan Khan dons hat of a director for his latest track 'Yaad Na Aana'
Fahmaan Khan dons hat of a director for his latest track 'Yaad Na Aana'
From Aishwarya Khare to Smita Bansal, this is how much the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi is charging per episode
From Aishwarya Khare to Smita Bansal, this is how much the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi is charging per episode
Find out some more about Navina Wadekar who plays Bawri on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Find out some more about Navina Wadekar who plays Bawri on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
'MasterChef India': Contestant lays out South Indian cuisine beyond idli, dosa
'MasterChef India': Contestant lays out South Indian cuisine beyond idli, dosa
'Splistvilla X4': Arjun Bijlani roasts Tara Prasad for misbehaving with him
'Splistvilla X4': Arjun Bijlani roasts Tara Prasad for misbehaving with him