A challenging harness experience for Waseem Mushtaq

MUMBAI: Performing a harness stunt can be quite a thrilling task but managing this stunt while ensuring the elements of your costume don’t interfere is another exciting challenge in itself. Television actor Waseem Mushtaq not only aced this challenge but also made sure to essay the character of Pawan Dev in &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram with absolute perfection.

Waseem, who is always first in line to take up any experience, had a few apprehensions before performing this stunt. Owing to the elaborate costume and jewellery the actor dons for his character, he was quite unsure before hooking himself mid-air via a harness for a particular scene of an upcoming episode. Nevertheless, the actor decided to take the challenge positively “I have performed various scenes through a harness with quite ease but performing one for a mythological role was the most complicated and challenging one” said Waseem. Adding further about his experience, he said, “It took me almost 4 hours to physically prepare for this scene and I faced two of the most difficult hours while shooting for it. Performing the stunt bare body for the first time, I had to ensure that my jewellery and costume were in no way causing any obstruction in my movements. While I managed to handle it well, they did cause a few rashes on my body and the constant weight of the two roped harness also added a little pressure on my back. Nevertheless, we got a great shot and I believe the entire experience was absolutely worth the discomfort.”

