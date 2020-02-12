Chamatkari Angoothi Turns Out To Be Sundar Lal’s Ponzi Scheme in Taarak Mehta

MUMBAI: The last episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) saw the whole of Gokuldham Society mesmerized by the charm of the chamatkari angoothi. Jethaa Lal was so impressed with the powers of the angoothi that he orders 100 rings in bulk to be distributed to all residents and some of his esteemed clients.

Gokuldham Society’s purush mandal seem reluctant to fall in the trap of the chamatkari angoothi, but Jethaa Lal convinces the mahila mandal and through them their husbands to buy one ring each. Just when everyone seems agreeable to give it a try, Sundar Lal drops in from Ahmedabad to visit his pyaare jijaa ji. He informs Jethaa Lal with glee that he has started a new business named ‘Dear Jijaji Welfare Organization’ where he is selling a plastic ring as ‘chamatkari’ and rings are flying off the shelf. Jethaa Lal is left red faced in front of all Gokuldhamites when he gets to know that he fell for one of Sunder Lal’s ponzi schemes. Jethaa Lal confesses to Sundar Lal that he just ordered 100 of those rings from the tele marketing company. Sunder Lal is left amused and laughs at him saying how he could fall for such an obvious con job.

Will the residents of Gokuldham Society demand their money back from Sundar Lal or will Jethaa Lal have to foot the bill again?