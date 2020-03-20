Chance Pe Dance for Dharmesh and Balraj in Bulgaria

MUMBAI: COLORS’ stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, never fails to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with its high-intensity action. The contestants this season are leaving no stone unturned to perform some breathtaking stunts in the picturesque locations of Bulgaria. These celebrities are often seen battling their worst fears but every now and then, they steal some time to add a dash of drama and fun through their theatrics.

The upcoming episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi are titled ‘Advantage week’ will see Dharmesh dancing on the streets of Bulgaria with his partner-in-crime, Balraj. Dharmesh and Balraj take up the challenge to earn money for their survival and win the advantage. Balraj holds the jukebox while Dharmesh showcases some moves while entertaining people on the streets. He effortlessly manages to stun not only the people on the street but also catches the attention of Rohit Shetty, through his dance. Rohit Shetty adds a fun twist to yet another daunting task that involves balancing on a giant Ferris wheel. He asks Dharmesh to show his dance moves on top of the wheel, for everyone to see. Dharmesh tries to keep his fear of heights at bay and gives his best shot winning cheers from other contestants.