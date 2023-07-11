Chand Jalne Laga: Netizens are head over heels in love with Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh’s chemistry in the Colors’ show!

While we guess whether they will be able to live a life happily ever after, netizens are in awe of Kanika and Vishal’s chemistry so much, that the audience cannot have enough of them.
Chand Jalne Laga

MUMBAI : While there is an interesting line-up of shows which promise to be extremely entertaining, Colors’ has launched Chand Jalne Laga, which stars Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh in the leading roles.

Kanika plays the role of Tara while Vishal is seen as Dev, who tempts Tara with more riches to relinquish her ancestral Haveli, a deal initially made by her brother. 
Also Read: Chand Jalne Laga: Finally! Tara realises Mr. Malik is her Deva

While we guess whether they will be able to live a life happily ever after, netizens are in awe of Kanika and Vishal's chemistry so much, that the audience cannot have enough of them.

Take a look at the reactions below:

When Dev put Tara’s happiness before his!

Audience loves the way Dev was checking Tara out. They are head over heels in love with the way he looks at her…

Netizens feel that Dev and Tara are attracted to each other and that their pairing is perfect!

Dev and Tara are killing it, feel social media users

Dev and Tara looking at each other fiercely is also making hearts melt!

How much do you love Dev and Tara’s chemistry? Show your love for Dev and Tara in the comment section below! 

Also Read: Chand Jalne Laga: Huge Twist! Deva confronts Tara about the haveli’s fire accident, Tara gets shocked

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from your favourite television shows, Bollywood movies and OTT projects. 

Chand Jalne Laga Colors Vishal Aditya Singh Kanika Mann TellyChakkar Dev and Tara in Chand Jalne Laga
