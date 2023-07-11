Chand Jalne Laga: Netizens are head over heels in love with Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh’s chemistry in the Colors’ show!

MUMBAI : While there is an interesting line-up of shows which promise to be extremely entertaining, Colors’ has launched Chand Jalne Laga, which stars Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh in the leading roles.

Kanika plays the role of Tara while Vishal is seen as Dev, who tempts Tara with more riches to relinquish her ancestral Haveli, a deal initially made by her brother.

While Dev and Tara grapple with destiny in the story, 'Chand Jalne Laga' unfolds against the backdrop of a beautiful vineyard. While they were once very much in love, they are now compelled to live separate lives and but serendipitously their paths cross. Now while we guess whether they will be able to live a life happily ever after, netizens are in awe of Kanika and Vishal’s chemistry so much, that the audience cannot have enough of them.

Take a look at the reactions below:

When Dev put Tara’s happiness before his!

he was happy seeing her happy he did it just for her happiness plss

Again badla wadla isse na ho payega #chandjalnelaga https://t.co/ovq4KGqVmi — (@x_babybird_x) November 7, 2023

Audience loves the way Dev was checking Tara out. They are head over heels in love with the way he looks at her…

The way he is checking her out so nonchalantly!!



Look at him and his eyes! Pretending to be indifferent but we know the reality... #ChandJalneLaga #DevRa #KaVi #KanikaMann #VishalAdityaSingh pic.twitter.com/FPYl9S3w76 — (@BookishDishu) November 7, 2023

Netizens feel that Dev and Tara are attracted to each other and that their pairing is perfect!

Dev and Tara are killing it, feel social media users

Dev is such a mood. And these two are just killing it #ChandJalneLaga #DevRa pic.twitter.com/5Ji8ls60fJ — z (@zooptyloops) November 6, 2023

Dev and Tara looking at each other fiercely is also making hearts melt!

:: Them looking at eachother with those feircy glares , It can end everyone



#ChandJalneLaga #DevRa pic.twitter.com/p2RBGoN3FI — (@Flawsfrootx) October 30, 2023

