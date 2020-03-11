News

Chandan Prabhakar dons a new look on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2020 01:41 PM

MUMBAI: This weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show will feature the cast of Sooryavanshi, who will be seen having a good time on the show.

Kapil is known to create moments where the celebrity guests candidly talk about their personal and professional experiences with one another during their shoot days. This episode will be no different with the hit on-screen jodi of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who are back on the silver screen after a decade with the country’s biggest action director Rohit Shetty and ace producer Karan Johar in the film Sooryavanshi. They will be seen revealing some unknown facts about each other on the show.Apart from that the audience will see Chandan Prabhakar sport a new look,who is dressed as a cop to meet the cast of Sooryavanshi.

Tags Sony TV The Kapil Sharma Show Chandan Prabhakar Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif Rohit Shetty Karan Johar TellyChakkar

