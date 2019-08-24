Chandan Roy Sanyal to play an investigative officer in 'Bhram'

MUMBAI: Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is all set to star in the web series "Bhram". The series, a psychological thriller, will be set in Shimla.



"The character I am playing is very different, and it is always satisfying for an actor to play such intriguing roles. My character, Inspector Rawat has a lot of layers to its personality and comes in grey shades. I am completely in love with the story and had a great experience shooting for the same," Chandan said.



"Bhram," written by K. Hari Kumar and directed by Sangeeth Sivan is an eight-episode web series that will stream on ZEE5 from September. It also stars Kalki Koechlin.



Chandan is currently also busy working in a Bengali anthology, "Bhalobashar Shohor", and the Bengali film, "Deep Six".



