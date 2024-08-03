Chandigarh’s Laisel Rai makes her father proud with a beautiful performance in the Superstar Singer 3 auditions

Laisel Rai

MUMBAI: Get ready to be spellbound as India's young singing sensations take center stage with Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown kids singing reality show, ‘Superstar Singer 3,  starting 9th March! In the quest to find ‘Sangeet Ke Naye Hunar, Jo Banenge Kal Ke Darohar’, this season will build upon the legacy and heritage of Indian music. Promising an unparalleled musical journey for these young dynamites will be Indian pop sensation, Neha Kakkar, who joins the show as the ‘Super Judge’ and Captains - Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble, who will impart their musical knowledge and steer participants towards musical brilliance. And, elevating the entertainment quotient of the show will be the host, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, with his quirky and cheerful persona.

One such contestant who will leave a lasting impression on one and all with her enchanting voice will be Chandigarh’s Laisel Rai. Laisel will deliver a soul-stirring rendition of Neha Kakkar’s song, ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, leaving everyone in awe. Laisel will also share that her father, who is quite passionate about music, is her inspiration to become a singer and she wishes to make him proud.

Impressed by Laisel Rai’s performance, Neha Kakkar proudly said, "Oh, Laisel! You know, this song is all about emotions. It's such a beautiful composition. The way you sang it, you captured all our hearts. Despite being so young, it feels like you are already ready to shine on a professional stage. 'Dil ko karaar Aaya' holds a special place in my heart, and now that you've sung it today and it has been recorded, I believe I'll be listening to your version from now on."

When Neha Kakkar asked Laisel’s father about how he liked his daughter’s performance, her father, Raju Rai, exclaimed, "I am truly overjoyed, and receiving this gift from Laisel is an absolute honor. My dream of becoming a singer, one that I cherished day and night, is now materializing through my daughter, Laisel."

On public demand, Neha Kakkar and Laisel Rai will go on to recreate the magic of the song ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’.  Will Laisel Rai be able to earn a Mohar and secure her position in the competition?

To witness the young dynamites, tune into Superstar Singer 3 from 9th March, every Saturday & Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

