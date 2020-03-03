Chandrakanta actress Kritika Kamra appeals for peace post the Delhi violence

MUMBAI: Kritika Kamra is a popular television actress who has been part of several television shows. She is known for her performance in serials such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters and Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta.

Like many celebs, the actress has appealed for peace and defeat over hatred post the tragic Delhi violence. Celebs taking to their social media accounts spoke about the Northeast of Delhi, burning in the fire over CAA-NRC. According to the latest reports, around 40 people were declared dead and 200 people injured in this ongoing protest. Kritika too has tweeted about this worrying situation in the capital asking for peace and hoping to sail through these hard times.

She tweeted, ‘Heartbreaking images and stories. This is a result of the hate for “the other” that is so deeply embedded in our collective conscience. If we want a better world, each one of us will have to step up and defeat this hatred. Let’s strive for peace and hope for healing.#DelhiViolence’

Take a look below.