Change in production house for ZEE5’s Ishq Aaj Kal

MUMBAI: The spin-off of Zee TV's popular daily Ishq Subhan Allah, Ishq Aaj Kal, which stars Ankitta Sharma, Angad Hasija, Paras Kalnawat, and others, has been well received by the masses.



Leading OTT platform ZEE5 is currently airing the second season, and viewers are hooked to the series.



TellyChakkar now has information that there is change in the production house for Ishq Aaj Kal. We have heard that the web-show, which was produced by Dheeraj Kumar under his banner Creative Eye, has now been taken over by Essel Vision.



Dheeraj Kumar confirmed the news and informed us, 'Creative Eye's creation Ishq Subhan Allah is a brand to remember for us and the audience of Zee TV. We have completed season one of 400 episodes and are proud of the same. It has been an honour to be associated with the Zee team for season one of the show, and now, we want Essel Vision, the in-house studio of ZEE, to continue this legacy. As a creator-producer of the show, we are truly proud about creating Ishq Subhan Allah for ZEE and shall create bigger laurels together in the future too. All the best to Essel Vision.'



Zee TV’s Business Head Aparna Bhosle, shared, 'We are thrilled with the response of the audience to Ishq Subhan Allah and would like to thank them for their constant support all through its immensely successful run. As the first season of the show comes to an end, I would like to acknowledge the contribution of our production house, Creative Eye, helmed by Dheeraj Kumar. It is our creative collaboration that has led the show to great heights and made a strong social impact, raising sensitivity levels and awareness about several pertinent issues of India. As we set out on the next leg of the show's journey, its season 2, we are happy to partner with Essel Vision, our in-house production arm. Viewers can look forward to an exciting new chapter of their favorite show.'