News

CHARITY CONTROVERSY: Paras Chhabra fans asks Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij to PRACTISE WHAT THEY PREACH; the actors respond

Jay Bhanushali’s tweet on charity shouldn’t be recorded has invited criticism from Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma fans.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
09 Apr 2020 01:58 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com was the first one to report about Paras Chhabra fans attacking Jay Bhanushali for recording charity video and calling the same a publicity stunt. Ever since Jay posted his opinion about celebrities shouldn’t record the videos while doing charity, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma fans attacked his and wife Mahhi’s timeline with hate comments.

Paras and Jay share a cold vibe since they had a war of words during an episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Paras Chhabra fans claimed that Jay tweeted just to settle scores with Paras.

Paras Chhabra fans also posted videos of Jay from Gurudwara wherein he is spotted feeding the poor in a video and asked him to first practice what he preaches. There were messages like “Look who’s talking” from Paras Chhabra fans for Jay.

Jay clarified his stance on his Gurudwara video and expressed that the video in question was when he volunteered for sewa.

Have a look at the tweet:

What are your views on the controversy? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Paras Chhabra Jay Bhanushali Mahhi Vij Mahira Sharma Mujhse Shaadi Karoge TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here