CHARITY CONTROVERSY: Paras Chhabra fans asks Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij to PRACTISE WHAT THEY PREACH; the actors respond

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com was the first one to report about Paras Chhabra fans attacking Jay Bhanushali for recording charity video and calling the same a publicity stunt. Ever since Jay posted his opinion about celebrities shouldn’t record the videos while doing charity, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma fans attacked his and wife Mahhi’s timeline with hate comments.

Paras and Jay share a cold vibe since they had a war of words during an episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Paras Chhabra fans claimed that Jay tweeted just to settle scores with Paras.

Paras Chhabra fans also posted videos of Jay from Gurudwara wherein he is spotted feeding the poor in a video and asked him to first practice what he preaches. There were messages like “Look who’s talking” from Paras Chhabra fans for Jay.

Jay clarified his stance on his Gurudwara video and expressed that the video in question was when he volunteered for sewa.

Have a look at the tweet:

Dumbo watch the video properly I never said I have donated food or money i was there as a volunteer(one who works without getting paid) and there are many volunteer in the video I was promoting sikh community and appealing ppl to donate to local gurudwara. Chal abhi Shaikh chilli https://t.co/BDMmpvxL5w — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 8, 2020

What are your views on the controversy? Hit the comment section below.

