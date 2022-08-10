Charrul Malik opens up on her struggle and career!

MUMBAI: Actress Charrul Malik, who used to be a journalist before she started acting, says that the various changes in her career have involved a lot of struggle. However, she says that she loves the way her career has shaped up.

“I'm very happy with my career right now because I have come a long way, from different backgrounds and after doing different things. I should say I have experimented a lot. From a law graduate to a mainstream news anchor to an entertainment producer and anchor and now an actor. I'm very happy with my career graph and I think it has shaped up very well and I have really worked hard on it and I'm still working hard and shall be working hard tomorrow as well. Each day is a learning day,” she says.

She adds, “When I look back, there were a lot of struggles. Without struggle no one reaches where they're in their life. I missed a few opportunities. When I was in a news channel, I was under contract. I was offered Bigg Boss. I couldn't go because of that contract and was bound. I missed that opportunity. I still regret the same. We all have to handle the situation well because we have no other option. I was a little sad for a day. But later I thought that maybe this opportunity was not meant for me and after that during my tenure with the news channel I was called to the Bigg Boss house with Farah Khan and was there for a good 4 to 5 episodes.”

There are many more work opportunities today, as compared to before, says the actress, adding, “The number of mediums has really increased. TV, films, theatre, OTT, YouTube channels. But I believe in quality not quantity. If one does not avail the opportunity, others are already in a queue. I think it's a competition where you have to be different from others. Either you can be like them or you can be extraordinary in your approach, in your thought process where you have to portray or showcase yourself in a different way. So, the competition is really tough and one has to be very different and unique. You have to sell or project yourself in a different manner. A lot of people are walking on a wrong path as well where they are doing whatever it is possible for them to get in the trend. I don't want to do that. I'm happy in my zone. But I really want to work on good projects, good web series, movies and web shows. I don't want to be in the limelight just for the heck of it by wearing anything odd or saying anything odd or controversial. I think that's not my road and do not want to walk on that road.”

She says, “I'm looking for good opportunities, to do impactful roles in web series and films and even If I get a nice TV show. I don't mind doing that. I have played so many characters so I can't stick to one thing. And I don't regret it. I'm open to do different roles, characters where I can prove myself.”

Ask her how she keeps herself updated, and she says, “I believe in being myself first because I do not copy anyone. Firstly, I see every actor from this perspective, how they're acting, what's their USP, but I don't believe in copying anybody. Nowadays people copy. You have to be original first. The more natural you are, the more you will come out as a nice actor. So, I think, for the betterment of my craft, I keep my eyes and ears open. I watch everybody in movies, web series and other platforms and try to absorb the qualities of good actors. I don't know whether I'm successful in doing that or not but I don't want to lose myself. I want to be in control and be myself. You should create your own niche and keep your style original. It will be great. Work on your craft. I think observing is the best thing you can do and you have to be a good listener too. That's what I'm doing and is working for me.”

She loves watching films, series and shows and says that each one teaches her something. “The movie I have watched several times is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. I have been following anchor-based shows because I have been an anchor and would love to anchor a good show someday as an entertainment anchor post because that was my forte. I like to watch shows based on anchoring like Kaun Banega Crorepati. I connect with reality shows more than serials and comedy shows. I used to watch F.I.R a lot before and I loved The Family Man. So there are a lot of shows and web series that I love. Delhi Crime is another one of my favourties. Shefali Shah is a brilliant actress. There are different actors whom I watch and learn from and they're natural actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Shefali Shah and mnay more. I love the way they act and carry any character so smoothly. If we talk about Superstars then of course there's Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan sir and I am a hard core fan of Manoj Bajpayee'' she says.