Charrul Malik on why she consciously adds a fun element in her online videos: I want to spread happiness around

MUMBAI :Charrul Malik does not just entertain viewers as Russa in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, but her social media videos have fun elements too. The media personality turned actor talks about rediscovering herself as an artist on different platforms.



“Actually I’m a very creative person and not someone who will not just sit and eat during parties. I want to be on my toes. You can call it ‘on the heels always, making reels’. I used to produce a show of my own and for that I used to write the script for it, anchor in it, decide the background as well, and what all we should do including props and everything. So I have a fair idea about what will entertain people and what is to be shot and what is to be highlighted. And it's fun when I capture memories according to my angle because what others are doing, I don't want to do that. I want to be different from the crowd. I want to do something different and post on my social media page that reflects my personality. So that's the way I am,” she says.



Charrul shares that she consciously adds a lot of fun elements in her reels, rather in her social media in general. She likes it that way.



“I'm like this and enjoy each and every day, every minute and second. Whatever I do, I want to do it in an expressive and funny way. I'm serious when it is required to be serious, when I want to be very happy, I keep everyone happy. So the fun element is always very interesting and my show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is also like that. It's not that I have started recently. I have been doing it for the last 8-9 years. We used to call it videos. I like doing light-hearted things. I do not like tension and stress in my personal life. I want to spread happiness around as that's the key. If I'm happy, I can keep everyone happy,” she smiles.

She always had this sense of humour that her loved ones are aware of. Charrul mentions what has made this side of her flourish are her comedy shows Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.



“The characters around me in both my shows are super fun. I'll have a big list if I start taking their names. They are all very fun loving and kind. We talk like that in real life as well and it reflects on screen. Since I was in the news, I've already developed a sense of humour. You can fake it for a day or two but you can't act every day. Everyone should have a sense of humour, and if you do, you will feel highly refreshed throughout the day. It's like a stress buster and a way to just be ourselves,” she adds.

Charrul has a positive and vibrant personality, which is often loved. “I’m thankful to those who have nice things to say about me. I feel blessed and have a lot of gratitude towards each and every one of them. Goodwill needs to be earned. You have to stick to your words, revert back to people, stay in touch with your folks, express it on your social media or call them. I think it developed from there. And you have to be true to yourself first. I don't know about myself but this originality that lives inside me is something that people like. When you're not faking it or pretending it, stay unfiltered in a balanced way, the closer you will be to people's hearts. I think that's what I am,” she signs off.