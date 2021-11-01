Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen blessed with a baby girl

MUMBAI: One of the adorable TV couples Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are on cloud nine as they welcome a new member in their family.

Well, it’s time to congratulate Charu and Rajeev as the duo have been blessed with a baby girl.

Yes, Rajeev took to his Instagram profile and announced the good news. He wrote, “Blessed with a baby girl. Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers. Thank you God.”

One cannot stop gushing over these pictures of Rajeev and Charu along with their new angle. Take a look!

Here’s wishing newly mom and dad beautiful days ahead and blissful parenthood!