Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen criticized by fans for sharing intimate pictures; the actress REACTS

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are one of the cutest couples. The two tied the knot last year and have been giving major couple goals.

They often share their love-filled pictures on social media. They did the same again. However, this time, they got trolled for their pictures. Some of the social media users did not like the fact that they shared their cosy pictures and criticized them. In various comments, they trolled the couple by calling it shameless and indecent and even questioned their morality, asking them to not post such private pictures on Instagram.

Charu has finally reacted to it. The actress told SpotboyE.com, "This is the time where you can spend quality time with your partner, do household work together, watch movie, have long conversations, do so many things together. What’s wrong in it. Iske baad everybody is going to get busy. Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. Chodo bekar ki baaton mein, kahin beet na jayen raina.”

Here check out the pictures for which they got trolled.

