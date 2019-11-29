Charu Asopa bags her next

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa tied the knot with Rajeev Sen in Goa this year. The actress is known for her role of Preeti in Star Plus’ Mere Angne Mein and Piyali in the Star Bharat show Jiji Maa.

India Forums recently reported that Charu has bagged an interesting project. Yes, you read it right! The Mere Angne Mein actress will be seen in a Rajasthani music video, which has been shot in Jaipur.

Speaking to India Forums, Charu shared, ‘It’s a Rajasthani video song. We shot in Jaipur’s Chokhi Dhani. It’s a very popular song ‘banna re bagam jula dalya’. It’s a folk song which has been remixed.’

Are you looking forward to watching the video? Show some love for Charu in the comments below.

Credits: India Forums