Charu Asopa gets all cryptic and philosophical amidst separation rumours with husband Rajeev Sen

MUMBAI : For quite sometime now, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's separation news is grabbing everyone's attention. Reportedly, their marriage has hit a rough patch and the couple even deleted each other's photos right from their Instagram account. Pictures from wedding to all the random mushy pictures - all have vanished from their Instagram wall. It raised a lot of eyebrows when Charu also dropped Rajeev's surname from her profile. In one of the interviews with Bombay Times, Rajeev claimed that someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, to which she negated and said, someone brainwashed him to delete those pictures from Instagram.

Nevertheless, as the rift between Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa is dominating headline, the duo has been sharing some cryptic posts on their respective accounts. Just some days back, she shared a few cryptic posts on her Instagram stories, one of which was about maintaining distance from certain people. This time Charu mentioned how one should ‘never argue with stupid people.’

She shared a quote from Mark Twain on her Instagram story which read, "Never argue with stupid people, because they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience - Mark Twain"

