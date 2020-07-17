Charu Asopa Vs Rajeev Sen: War it out by showing off their cooking skills amidst separation stories

MUMBAI: For the past few days, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his actress wifey Charu Asopa are making it to the headlines for having some trouble in their paradise. Supposedly, Rajeev has moved out of their Mumbai home and zoomed off to Delhi after a fight with Charu. In the latest interview, Charu shared this information and said that Rajeev left for Delhi two months before their first marriage anniversary. While the scene between the two is still unclear, they seem to be at war, showing off their cooking skills on social media.

Recently, Rajeev and Charu shared images of the healthy meals that they have made. Both seem to be fitness geeks as they are munching on salads that by-the-way, look pretty colourful and delicious. Rajeev shared the image and attached it with Ariana Grande's song Into You. Well, both of them shared the images at almost the same time, so one wonders what is going on between the two?

Earlier, Rajeev had shared an image of his video chat with Charu. That gave all their fans hope that everything is settled between the two. The lady also observed Sawan Ki Puja which is done by married women for the long life of their husbands. These images have left fans pretty confused and hopeful at the same time.

Meanwhile, reports had it that Rajeev Sen has been approached for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14. However, the handsome hunk took to his social media to clear the air and stated that he is not entering the controversial house.

CREDIT: SpotboyE