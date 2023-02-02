Charu meets Charu! Durga Aur Charu’s Vaishnavi Prajapathi and Adrija Roy's pictures together are proof of a full circle moment

Previously, we gave you the exclusive update that the show will take a leap, after which the fans will get to see Durga and Charu as grown-ups.
Thu, 02/02/2023 - 19:11
MUMBAI : The Colors show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and performances. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, it is a heartfelt story of two sisters who are stark opposites of each other since they were separated at birth. The current track is about Durga and Charu’s bitter separation.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Adrija Roy’s first look as a grown up Charu in the show Durga Aur Charu will surprise you, check it out

Previously, we gave you the exclusive update that the show will take a leap, after which, fans will get to see Durga and Charu as grown-ups. 

Charu will grow up and follow the dream of becoming a Barrister like her mother Bondita and it will be interesting to see how the story progresses from there. 

Auraa Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati have made the audience fall in love with the show and their portrayals of young Durga and Charu and have a place in the hearts of the audiences. 

But now, it's time to pass the baton to other notable stars. Adrija Roy is all set to play the grown-up Charu in the show. 

Adrija is very active on social media sites and often takes to them to share sneak peeks into her professional and personal life. Her recent post has made fans of the show Durga Aur Charu so happy, because she posed with Vaishnavi Prajapati, who plays the role of a young Charu on the show. This is the first time that fans get to see them in one frame and when they did, they were very delighted. Check out the post here: 

Meanwhile on the show, in the upcoming episodes, we will see that in order to get the truth and bring Banke’s memory back, Durga and Charu bring Banke in front of Bholi, but she loses her cool and her rampant rage scares everyone.

In all of the rush, Bholi confesses everything that she did wrong in Banke’s presence, and she confesses all of her sins.  But Banke’s reactions put her off. She can’t wrap her head around why Banke is responding that way. That's when she figures that Banke has lost his memory. 

Now that Bholi has discovered Charu and Durga's secret of Banke's memory loss, what will she do next? 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  10-Year leap brings a fresh twist to COLORS' 'Durga Aur Charu'; ropes in Adrija Roy and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles

Sudeep Sarangi Durga Aur Charu Durga Charu Colors Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu vaishavnavi prajapati Aurra Bhatnagar Shashi Sumeet Productions Adrija Roy Addy Roy Rachi Sharma Srushti Tare Mohit Kumar
About Author

Thu, 02/02/2023 - 19:11

