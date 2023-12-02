'Chashni' to tell story of sisters who turn into 'saas-bahu'

Pop television show titled 'Chashni' centering the unusual sisterly bond is set to drop in on satellite. Opposite to its name, the show, which stars Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh in lead roles, will be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 18:45
'Chashni' to tell story of sisters who turn into 'saas-bahu'

MUMBAI:Pop television show titled 'Chashni' centering the unusual sisterly bond is set to drop in on satellite. Opposite to its name, the show, which stars Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh in lead roles, will be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment.

Bringing a big mix of relations on the screens, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters, Chandni and Roshni.

Amandeep Sidhu, who essays the role of a fire-fighter in 'Chashni', spoke about the twisted plot: "Chashni has an unusual plot and I am glad I am part of it as I have got a chance to play a very different character."

The show will tell the story of two sisters, who then turn out to become saas-bahu.

The actor further said: "I hope the audience loves the concept and showers us with applause and appreciation. I am grateful and blessed to be a part of the show Chashni. I am optimistic about the show. People will love it as the show has a lot of masala."

The show, which is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand's Sol Production, will soon be broadcast on Star Plus.

SOURCE-IANS

:Pop television show titled 'Chashni' centering the unusual sisterly bond is set to drop in on satellite.Chandni and Roshni.Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/12/2023 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
MUMBAI : VJ Andy is a popular personality on television who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.He was...
Check out the first glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception ceremony
MUMBAI :One of the most loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who had tied the knot on 7th February at...
Alec Baldwin accuses DA of 'basic legal error'
MUMBAI :   Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's attorneys alleged that New Mexico prosecutors committed a "basic legal error"...
Ranbir, Deepika's 'Tamasha' to re-release in theatres for V-Day week
MUMBAI :  Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2015 romantic drama 'Tamasha', directed by Imtiaz Ali,...
Shreya Ghoshal to perform song composed by 'Indian Idol' contestant
MUMBAI :  Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform a song written by 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Senjuti Das...
Recent Stories
Check out the first glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception ceremony
Check out the first glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception ceremony

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ
Shreya Ghoshal to perform song composed by 'Indian Idol' contestant
Shreya Ghoshal to perform song composed by 'Indian Idol' contestant
Jason Momoa's Dante faces off Vin Diesel's Dom in explosive 'Fast X' first trailer
Jason Momoa's Dante faces off Vin Diesel's Dom in explosive 'Fast X' first trailer
Tom Cruise will pause film production to attend King Charles' coronation
Tom Cruise will pause film production to attend King Charles' coronation
Here are some of the TV celebs who have remarried after finding love once again
Here are some of the TV celebs who have remarried after finding love once again
Exclusive! Urofi Javed urges people to file a police against Shadman Khan, man was posing as her manager!
Exclusive! Urofi Javed urges people to file a police against Shadman Khan, man was posing as her manager!