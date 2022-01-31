Chauka dene waale twists iss hafte &TV par!

MUMBAI: In the coming week &TV will have loads of shocking twists across its shows Baal Shiv, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

Devi Parvati (Shivya Pathania) from &TV’s Baal Shiv shares, “Devi Parvati continues to narrate Shiv and Sati’s story to Baal Shiv (Aan Tiwari), which is about Sati’s Swayamvar. Sati’s father, Daksh (Tej Sapru), arranges her Swayamvar so that Shiv and Sati don’t unite. During swayamvar Sati thinks about Shiv in mind and throws the garland in the air, which falls on Shiv’s neck and transpires their marriage. Meanwhile, Baal Shiv is reminded of Mahasati Anusuya’s (Mouli Ganguly) fast and rushes back to feed her in between the story narration.” Sandhya Gupta (Ishita Ganguly) from &TV’s Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki shares, “Sandhya successfully breaks her marriage with Vikrant, causing confusion and outburst and some unexpected twists. After successfully executing her plan, Sandhya gets drunk in a hotel and calls Varun (Akshay Mhatre) to confess her love and her plotting to get him back. Disgusted with this confrontation, Varun approaches Genda (Shrenu Parikh) to clarify misunderstandings. Meanwhile, in an unexpected turn of events, Manish (Vishal Nayak), who is also drunk, starts forcing himself on her in the pretext of comforting Sandhya. And that’s when Genda enters the hotel. What will happen next? Will Genda be able to save Sandhya or completely misunderstand the situation?”

Sakina Mirza (Akansha Sharma) from &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? Shares, “To express their gratitude towards their in-laws for the unconditional love and care, Shanti (Farhana Fatema) and Sakina dig into Bauji and Ammi Jaan’s wish list. Shanti discovers that Bauji wants to lavishly celebrate his wife’s 25th death anniversary, whereas Sakina knows that Ammi Jaan wants a grand birthday celebration. So both the families start planning these events. Bittu (Annu Awasthi) and Pappu (Sandeep Yadav) try to instigate them against each other to seek revenge for humiliation. Will Bittu’s plan be successful and cause a rift between Shanti and Sakina?” Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, “To impress his wife, Happu starts praising Gabbar which makes his late father Khodi jealous, and he accuses Gabbar of murdering him! Happu’s praises turn into an insult, which upsets Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) and Bimlesh (Sapna Sikarwar), leading to a division in the family. How will Happu prove the innocence of his late father, or will he fall prey to Khodi’s accusation causing a huge rift in the family?” Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) from &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, “Tiwari gets to know that there is a threat to his wife Angoori’s (Shubhangi Are) life. So, he consults Baba Khare Khoteshwar, who advises him to donate to protect his wife. Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) overhears their conversation and hatches a plan with Chacha to extract 10 lakh rupees from Tiwari by disguising themselves as beggars. However, Anita Bhabi (Nehha Pendse) starts a campaign to make Kanpur a beggar free city with the commissioner's help after encountering a beggar demanding alms from her. It will be interesting to see if Vibhuti will successfully be able to extract money from Tiwari or will be thrown out of the city?”.

