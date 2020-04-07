Check this blooper video of Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi from Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the most popular television shows. It starred Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles of Ishita and Raman respectively.

The television soap won many hearts of the audience for six years before it went off – air. The show received lots of love and positive response from the audiences.

One of the reasons the show was such a huge success was because of Divyanka and Karan Patel's on-screen chemistry which sizzled on the small screen.

Ishita and Raman's knok-jhok on the show had garnered several fans and made the two household names.

The two and the show had many fan clubs dedicated to them, and now one of the fan clubs shares a #throwback BTS video, where you can see Karan, Divyanka and Aly having a goofed up moment.

In the video, the three are shooting for a scene from Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, and then they start laughing aloud as they goofed up in the scene.

Karan cannot control is laughter whereas Divyanka tells him I didn’t do anything and she also starts laughing.

Since the show is gone off air, the fans miss their favourite Raman and Ishita and they demand to seem them back on screen.

For almost six years this Jodi ruled the television screens, and grabbed many awards.

