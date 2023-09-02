Check out Ankita Lokhande’s luxurious white-washed Mumbai apartment

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain bought their all-white apartment last year. In a recent interview, they shared as to why they chose the colour white and shared a house tour as well.
MUMBAI: Well-known actress Ankita Lokhande is well-known in the television industry. Last year, she and her husband Vicky Jain purchased a new home with all-white interiors. She recently opened up about her love for the white interiors and even admitted that Vicky was initially not too happy about it. Their interior designer described the apartment as a ‘white house’, and said that the house feels light and airy with the entire white interiors and furnishings.

Ankita and Vicky give viewers a sneak peak in a new home tour video into their apartment which is decorated in all cream and white tones. The couple moved into their lavish apartment last year. In the video, Ankita and her husband welcomed the camera inside their home. Vicky later spoke about their decision to go with all-white interiors. He said, “It looked a little difficult to us, to think of this initially.” Then Ankita interjected saying, “But I was quite sure about all-white, he was not really very sure. But I was sure that I wanted all-white because white is my favourite colour.”

Ankita Lokhande recalls working in 'Manikarnika' as movie clocks 4 yrs

All walls of the apartment are whitewashed, and later the couple furnished the house in a similar colour scheme that made their spaces feel refreshing and peaceful. To add colour to the rooms, they used rugs, upholstery, throw blankets with thick, rough textures, whitewash textured furniture, and decor pieces in a select few shades of white to add life to their apartment. Even the lights in the living room had glossy white finishes. The bedroom had an all-white bed along with similar colour bedding and furnishings.

Then their interior designer shared her idea behind the décor and said, “The brief given to me was a white house. I thought of creating so many layers of white with the textures that would create a house that does not fall flat, but accentuates the beauty of one colour, which is white.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dated for many years, and finally got married on 14th December 2021 in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The actress has shared pictures of her house on social media on multiple occasions, but she even gave fans a mini tour of her house in the form of a TV soap intro. Ankita shared this through a reel in June 2022, where she recreated the iconic intro song of the popular show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, that starred former actor-politician Smriti Irani in the lead.

Ankita Lokhande's b'day plans: European getaway, quality time with hubby

Credits : Hindustan Times

