Check out Arjun Bijlani's heartbreaking story

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular and loved television stars. He has acted in several soaps and fans love him for his acting skills and adorable personality.

He rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum and he was last seen in serial Ishq Mein Marjawan where he played a grey character and was applauded for his performance by the audiences.

Arjun is only a good actor but also extremely good at hosting. His first debut show as a host was Dance Deewane and then he continued to host Kitchen Champions and various other shows.

The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by the audiences.

Now, we came across a video where you can see Arjun dancing with Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. But he faces heartbreak.

(ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani left something was wrong with Sushant Singh Rajput much before, and here is the proof)

In the video, Madhuri breaks his heart. He then gets a funny message from Madhuri’s husband.

Everything was done in good fun and humour, and everybody took the act sportingly.

Well, who is not a fan of Madhuri? It’s every actor's dream to share the stage with the actress.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

(ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani SLAMS a Twitterati for TROLLING the Mumbai Police!)