Check out Arshi Khan's goofy side on social media

MUMBAI: On the surface, it may appear that Arshi Khan is the queen of elegance but the truth is that this diva likes to surprise fans with her humour too.

If you go down Arshi's feed, then you will discover her goofy side as well.

She first caught everyone's attention when she made her way to Bigg Boss 11. Her way of talking in beautiful Urdu language became a massive hit on the show and people couldn't get enough of her. She later appeared in season 14 of the show and yet again impressed people with her conduct. Arshi loves to show her funny side on social media and we have picked up some of the best instances in which she can be seen being a total goofball. She recently shared a video with Ex-Bigg Boss participant Rahul Mahajan. In the video, she can be seen holding her soft toy in her hands and conversing with Rahul. Along with it, she wrote, "HAPPY be happy".

With another hilarious video and wrote, "SACH ME BECHAARA EK KHATOON KA MAARA #Arshi #Arshikhan #arshians".

If you think it is just one thing that Arshi can pull, then you are wrong as the actress showed off her different styles in a video and captioned it, "Aaj Siskiya begum ne realise kiya ke duniya mei ek hi F word he or woh he... #arshi #arshikhan".

She also knows how to keep herself entertained. On the occasion of Valentines Day, she shared a picture with her soft toy and wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day #arshikhan #arshi #sherukeishnagoni #valentine my Valentine only sherukrishnagoni".

With another hilarious video, Arshi tries to raise her concern to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was shot during the lockdown and Arshi can be heard asking him about the new laws and how she is an avid supporter of 'vocal for local' campaign. Along with the clip, she wrote, "NATION WANTS TO KNOW #arshi #arshikhan #modi #narendramodi".

On the work front, Arshi was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. She entered the show on day 66 and was evicted on day 127. The show is now a few days away from the finale and Arshi is actively following the season and can be seen posting her take on the different episodes.

The show's finalists are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli and the winner will be declared soon.

