Check out Ashikas's best TikTok videos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2019 07:05 PM

MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia started her career at a very young age. She made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. Along with this, she has a huge fan following on social media. Aashika is also a TikTok star. She has a whopping 8 million followers.

On account of her birthday, fans have edited her video, in which all her best videos are posted. A fan wrote, 'She is beautiful, she is irreplaceable, she is an inspiration of life, she is and idol even fans had written there is a million reason to love Aashika Bhatia.'

Have a look.

