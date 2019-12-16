Check out Ashikas's best TikTok videos

MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia started her career at a very young age. She made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. Along with this, she has a huge fan following on social media. Aashika is also a TikTok star. She has a whopping 8 million followers.



On account of her birthday, fans have edited her video, in which all her best videos are posted. A fan wrote, 'She is beautiful, she is irreplaceable, she is an inspiration of life, she is and idol even fans had written there is a million reason to love Aashika Bhatia.'



Have a look.

View this post onInstagram A post shared byqueen__aashika (@ashikabhatia__fc) on Dec 14, 2019 at 10:23amPST