Check out Bani’s luck factor in Roadies that saved her from all evictions

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan-following and many grow up to become a Roadie.

Now being a roadie is not an easy thing, one needs to through group interviews to personal interview rounds. It takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Over the years the show has become a brand and the young audience is still obsessed with the show.

Now let’s do a little rewind to roadies 4 when Bani was one of the most controversial contestants on the show.

Every contestant had a problem with her and wanted her to be evicted. She didn’t get along with anybody.

Now in the video below you can see how the contestant actually kept voting her out but for some of the other reason she wasn’t evicted which were getting on the nervous of the other contestant.

Bani reveals that the colour black is lucky for her and whenever the eviction day used to arrive, she used to wear the colour black which as worked wonders for her and that’s how she has been saved in the show.

She considers the colour black to be lucky for her. Rishabh who was one the contestant on the show also tells her that she won’t go anywhere until she stops wearing the colour black.

Well, there is no doubt that Bani was one of the strong contestants on the show and gave a tough competition for others.

Today Bani is a well-known actress and VJ. The young actress has a huge fan following and with hard work and determination, she has come a long way.

Bani was the first runner up of Roadies 4 whereas Anthony was the winner of the show.

Check out the video below :

( VIDEO CREDIT: MTV, COLORS, VOOT, ROADIES)