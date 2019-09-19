Check out THIS beautiful BTS photo of Hina Khan from the shoot of Country Of Blind

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is doing great for herself. After entertaining TV viewers for a long time, she has stepped into the world of cinema. She is part of films like Lines, Hacked and The Country of blind.

This year, Hina made her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival to promote the short film, Lines. Now, the actress is all set to be seen in her debut Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind. The first look of the film was shared a few days ago and left everyone amazed. Now, Hina’s beau, Rocky Jaiswal shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the shooting of Country Of Blind. Among the many photos, there was a beautiful capture of Hina as Gosha, her character in the film. Hina looked absolutely gorgeous in a black furry outfit and a french braid. With a mug in her hand that says ‘Country Of Blind,’ the talented star seemed lost in thought in the photo. In the film, Hina will be seen playing Gosha, a blind girl and her first look left everyone amazed.

Take a look below: