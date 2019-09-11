News

Check out THIS beautiful picture of Palak shared by mom Shweta Tiwari

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari, who recently made headlines for filing a domestic violence case against husband Abhinav Kohli, is in a peaceful state and enjoying the little things of life. 

The actress, who is known for TV shows such as Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Colors TV's Bigg Boss 4, took to social media and shared a picture of her daughter Palak chilling with her dog and called the moment peaceful. In the picture, Palak can be seen seated on their sofa with their adorable pooch resting on her lap. The sight of these two is indeed peaceful. 

Take a look at Palak’s picture right here: 

