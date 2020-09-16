Check out Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's fan-made video on 'Tera Baap Aaya'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows. Season 13 of the show was a blockbuster. It created history not just in terms of TRPs but in terms of fan base it created for the contestants on social media. It was such a big hit that the makers even extended the season by a few weeks. It was Dil Se Dil Tak star Sidharth Shukla who won the trophy.

Now, it is time to gear up for the new season that is Bigg Boss 14. However, there is a strong buzz that Sidharth will be a part of it too. So ahead of the next season, Sidharth's fans are going crazy by sharing videos.

ALSO READ: Siddarth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill hit a milestone

Recently, a fan-made video of the handsome lad made its way to social media. It has several clips of Sidharth walking out of his gym and other places. It also sees him wearing a face mask. The song Knock Knock Tera Baap Aaya plays in the background and it perfectly suits Sidharth's personality. Of course, all the SidHearts are going crazy over this kickass video.

Take a look at the video here.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla's UNMISSABLE reaction on seeing Shehnaaz Gill flirting with someone

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE