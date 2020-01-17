Check out Deepika Padukone’s marriage advice to Dharmesh Yelande

MUMBAI: Dance Plus is one of the most loved shows on television; the show is one of the best dance reality shows and is loved by the audiences. One of the USP of the show is the host of the show Raghav and the three judges; they get along with each other very well and really entertain the people.

Now they are many celebrities, who come on the show to promote their movies, and just a weeks ago we had Deepika Padukone who came on the show to promote their movie Chhapaak and she did say something about Dharmesh’s wedding.

The host of the show Raghav told Deepika that Dharmesh doesn’t want to marry and she need to give him some tips, to which the actress said a dialogue from her movie Om Shanti Om the famous dialogue of ek chutki sindoor, to which Dharmesh smiles, well it will be interesting to see if the Choreographer takes the dialogue seriously or no and will he get married.

Check out the funny video below :