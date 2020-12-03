Check out Dharmesh's wish for the love of his life!

MUMBAI: Dharmesh is one of the most successful and loved choreographers on television today.

He is also an actor and debuted in Bollywood with Any Body Can Dance 1. His last movie was Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

He was last seen on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi as a contestant where he faced all his fears and emerged as one of the top 5 contestants.

Recently, Dharmesh shares a cute post and wished someone special, who seems to be the love of his life.

( ALSO READ: Check out Dharmesh’s mind – blowing comeback performance )

The ace choreographer wished his little puppy. He shared a cute picture of his dog and captioned it saying “Happy Birthday My love."

Dharmesh seems to be a dog lover and treats his little one like his own son. His dog is adorable and cute.

Well, Dharmesh is one of the best dancers we have in the entertainment industry, and soon, he will be judging Maharashtra’s Best Dancer.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Dharmesh talks about his struggle and reveals who the special person in his life is )