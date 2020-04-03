News

Check out Ekta Kapoor’s adorable birthday wish for Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey turns a year older today. Ekta Kapoor has wished him in an adorable way.

03 Apr 2020 09:53 PM

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment world. The actor, who has also been a part of films and series, is known for his acting chops.  

The actor turns 33 today! The handsome lad who was last seen in the film Chhapaak gained massive popularity for his role in ALTBalaji- ZEE5 romantic drama, Broken But Beautiful along with Harleen Sethi. Producer Ekta Kapoor took to her social media account to share a special post for the birthday boy.  

The producer posted a beautiful video from Broken but Beautiful 2. Ekta since the first season of the series has praised Vikrant for his talent. Ekta feels the actor will make it big in the industry. 

She captioned her post as, “ Happie bday my darling V! 

Ur not broken n v beautiful! I anyways Love Arian men( like my dad n bestie)! Ur added to d list! Have a super one @vikrantmassey87” 

Take a look.

Here’s wishing Vikrant a very happy birthday!

