Check out Ekta Kapoor's hilarious meme

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor has made a name for herself in television shows, web shows, and films. She embraced motherhood through surrogacy and named her son Ravie Kapoor.

Ekta is known for throwing parties and staying in touch with her television friends from back in the time. Apart from meeting her girl gang, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'souza, and Anita Hassnandani, she is also known for jetting off to travel destinations for vacations.

Ekta has often been at the receiving end of criticism for her body type and being overweight. The producer is on a keto diet and follows a strict diet to be in her own skin. However, she also feels one should be comfortable in their own skin.

Taking to Instagram, Ekta Kapoor wrote how her co-workers react when they add her on social media, and it's hilarious. The meme reads: 'My co-workers adding me on social media: ok, so she's f*****g weird on the internet too.'

