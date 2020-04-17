Check out Erica and Shaheer's love moments

MUMBAI: Some shows live in our minds and will always remain an audience’s favourite for life. One of Sony TV's shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will always be special for the fans.

The show had a wonderful concept and the liking of the audience isn't limited to the show's story.

But the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave the viewers one the most loved and the beautiful on-screen pair - Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh who played Sonakshi and Dev, respectively.

It has been quite some time since the show shut shop and now both the actors are busy with their new show.

But for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fans Sona and Dev will always be their ideal favourite couple.

The on-screen chemistry was so raw and real that there were rumours doing the rounds that the duo was in a relationship back then and had called quits after the show had got over but there was no confirmation about the same.

The duo has a massive fan following, and have many fan clubs to their name, and the fans showed a lot of love and surprises on them.

We came across a fan-made video where one can see all the lovely and cute moments of Shaheer and Erica taken from their on-screen and off-screen lives.

The video does have some aww moments and would want you to see more of Erica and Shaheer.

There is no doubt that Erica and Shaheer are one of the most iconic pairs of television.

On the work front, Erica is seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay essaying the role of Prerna whereas Shaheer is a part of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, BEING KNOWLEDGEABLE)